Marvel's Spider-Man 2 New Game+ Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Logan Moore

03/07/2024 12:47 pm EST

Update version 1.002 for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has finally dropped and has brought with it a New Game+ mode. Originally slated to release at the end of 2023, Insomniac Games had to delay this new update by a couple of months after a massive cyberattack was levied at the studio. Fortunately, it has now finally been released on PlayStation 5 consoles and has brought much more with it than simply NG+. 

As a whole, this new Marvel's Spider-Man 2 patch is one of the biggest that Insomniac has ever released. Other than New Game +, players will now be able to unlock new suits, replay missions, earn new trophies, and change the time of day at their command. Insomniac has also made a ton of improvements to accessibility options in Spider-Man 2 and has also pushed out a variety of different bug fixes as well. Basically, if you've been looking to replay Spidey 2, this update is now your sign to finally do so. 

You can get a look at everything that has been added and tweaked in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 today by checking out the official patch notes below. 

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Update 1.002 Patch Notes

New Game+ (NG+) Features

Additional Features

NEW IN ACCESSIBILITY

IMPROVEMENTS / FIXES

GENERAL

ACCESSIBILITY

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.

Latest News