South Park: Snow Day Gets First Major Discount

The newest video game tied to the South Park franchise, South Park: Snow Day, has now received its first major discount. Released at the end of March, Snow Day is the follow-up to the beloved RPGs South Park: The Stick of Truth and South Park: The Fractured but Whole. And although South Park: Snow Days itself is more of a co-op experience than it is an RPG, those who have been interested in the game can pick it up at a much lower cost.

As of today, South Park: Snow Day has seen its price slashed all the way down to $19.99 across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. This represents a discount of about 33% as Snow Day originally retailed for only $29.99. As for the retailers that are offering up this sale, Amazon happens to be selling only the PS5 version at this price while GameStop has both the PS5 and Xbox versions marked down.

One reason why South Park: Snow Day might already be seeing a discount of this type is because the game hasn't been all that well-received. On Metacritic, Snow Day sits at an underwhelming aggregate score of 59/100 after nearly 60 reviews. As a result, this is a game that not everyone may find enjoyable, but hardcore South Park fans could find themselves willing to take a chance on it at only $20.

To learn more about South Park: Snow Day and what it entails, you can find the game's official description and trailer attached below.

"From South Park Digital Studios, the studio that brought you South Park: The Stick of Truth, South Park: The Fractured but Whole, and South Park: Phone Destroyer comes the next chapter in the journey of the New Kid. Join Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny, in three-dimensional glory, to celebrate the most magical day in any young child's life – a snow day! A massive blizzard has thrown the town into chaos and, more importantly, canceled school.

Play with up to three friends, use matchmaking, or solo the game with ally bots and battle through the snow-piled town of South Park. Engage in frenetic, action-packed combat against warring factions in an all-new story where you make the rules. Equip unique weapons and deploy devastating, upgradable special abilities on a new adventure to save the world and enjoy a day without school."