New Sly Cooper Rumor Gives Fans Renewed Hope

A new rumor tied to PlayStation's beloved Sly Cooper franchise may give fans hope that something new is happening with the property. For over a decade at this point, Sly Cooper fans have been making it known that they'd like to see a new entry in the series come about. Despite this, PlayStation hasn't done anything with the series since 2013's Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time. And while there's no guarantee that this will be changing any time soon, new speculation from one reliable source might be enough to give fans just a glimmer of hope.

Shared in a new video from reporter Jeff Grubb, the PlayStation insider said that he's heard some murmuring behind the scenes associated with a new Sly Cooper game. Grubb talked about the possibility of this when discussing what could be appearing at PlayStation's next showcase event. To that end, he said his own "pie in the sky" dream is that Sucker Punch opts to return to the Sly Cooper series while Ghost of Tsushima 2 ends up taking a bit longer to develop. Grubb stressed that he's heard very little about a new Sly game from anonymous sources, though, and that this is instead primarily his own speculation of what could be happening.

Over the past few years, there have been a number of rumors from various sources that have claimed a new Sly Cooper game could be happening within PlayStation. Back in 2022, though, Sucker Punch addressed these rumors directly and released a statement saying that it had "no plans" at the moment to revisit Sly Cooper and had instead been focusing on a new project. While this strategy could have changed since the statement was released, many have assumed that Ghost of Tsushima 2 has been Sucker Punch's main focus over the past few years. If that project is taking longer than anticipated to create as Grubb suggests though, maybe the studio could look to release something smaller in scope, such as a new Sly Cooper game, in the interim.

Again, it should be stressed that this is just a rumor related to Sly Cooper, so take what has been said with a major grain of salt. In the past, Grubb has been a great source of information tied to PlayStation and its happenings at various studios. However, until we hear something official from PlayStation when it comes to Sly Cooper, it would be better to continue assuming that the franchise is going to remain left in the past.