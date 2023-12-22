Wolverine, Spider-Man Leaks Addressed by Insomniac Games in New Statement

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Marvel's Wolverine developer Insomniac Games recently fell victim to some pretty brutal leaks as part of a larger attack on Sony. Those leaks culminated in documents detailing plans for future games, canceled games, and even a playable version of Marvel's Wolverine that's now making the rounds online. Insomniac Games as a whole has been quiet on the leaks since they happened aside from occasional comments from developers' personal social accounts, but now, Insomniac Games has shared a full statement addressing what it called an "extremely distressing" situation while saying that the development of Marvel's Wolverine will continue as planned.

The statement in question didn't address specifics of the leaks such as Spider-Man games canceled, upcoming, or otherwise and instead focused more on Marvel's Wolverine.

Insomniac Games Responds to Marvel's Wolverine Leaks

"We're both saddened and angered about the recent criminal cyberattack on our studio and the emotional toll it's taken on our dev team," Insomniac Games' statement began. "We have focused inwardly for the last several days to support each other."

The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 developer also addressed one aspect of these leaks which, to many, have made this situation feel different as opposed to the frequent leaks regarding release dates and other details of other games outside of Insomniac Games. In addition to info about the studio's games getting leaked, personal info of employees and others involved with the company was also stolen and has been shared online in conjunction with the game-focused leaks.

"We are aware that the stolen data includes personal information belonging to our employees, former employees, and independent contractors," Insomniac Games continued. "It also includes early development details about Marvel's Wolverine for PlayStation 5. We continue working quickly to determine what data was impacted."

Insomniac Games also loosely addressed the fact that people have seen (and perhaps played) Marvel's Wolverine already. From seeing the footage which will not be linked here, it was evident that it was an in-development game, though some people might not contextualize it that way and would instead write it off as "rough" or something similar without acknowledging that the game has a long way to go before it's released.

"However, like Logan...Insomniac is resilient. Marvel's Wolverine continues as planned," Insomniac said. "The game is in early production and will no doubt greatly evolve throughout development, as do all our plans.

"While we appreciate everyone's enthusiasm, we will share official information about Marvel's Wolverine when the time is right," Insomniac said to conclude its statement.

While there is apparently some sort of playable version of Marvel's Wolverine circulating online, people are being advised not to seek it out as notices are apparently being sent out by ISPs regarding downloads of the ill-gotten build.

Marvel's Wolverine does not yet have a release date, but it's planned for the PlayStation 5.