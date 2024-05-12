Call of Duty May Come to Xbox Game Pass After All

One of the best perks of Xbox Game Pass is that subscribers have access to all of Microsoft's first-party games on day one, including this month's Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. However, the next Call of Duty will mark the first entry in the series released since Xbox's acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Recent reports have suggested that Microsoft is concerned about Game Pass cutting into the very high profits of the series, and might avoid bringing the games to the service on day one. However, in an interview with Bloomberg's Dina Bass, Xbox president Sarah Bond talked about day one releases coming later this year, and was specifically asked about "Activision's portfolio."

"Across the whole slate, across the whole slate, you're going to see some really amazing things," said Bass. "And keeping that as something that is really special for Xbox players is central for us."

The Next Call of Duty Game

Bond's answer seems to be pretty clear, but it's still possible that things could change by the time the next Call of Duty is released; just because something is true for Xbox right now, it doesn't mean things will stay that way in the future. An Xbox Games Showcase is slated to take place next month, where it's generally assumed that Xbox will officially reveal this year's Call of Duty. If that does end up being the case, it's a safe bet that Xbox will want to make it clear whether it will be a day one release on Game Pass.

Is Game Pass Actually Hurting Xbox?

Xbox Game Pass has been something of a double-edged sword for Microsoft. On one hand, the service has been very consumer friendly, making it easier for subscribers to try something they might not have played otherwise. On the other hand, the service seems to be leading to decreased sales for games that are costing Microsoft a lot of money to develop. There's been an increased spotlight on the negative side of Xbox Game Pass over the last week, following the closures of several Xbox owned studios, including Tango Gameworks and Arkane Austin.

This has all fueled a lot of the speculation about Game Pass, and whether there might be a change in policy related to first-party games. For the time being, Bond's comments seem to suggest that everything will proceed exactly as it has thus far. If there is going to be a change in policy, whether it be for Call of Duty or all Xbox first-party games, it doesn't seem to be part of the company's plans right now.

