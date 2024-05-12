Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Reportedly Releasing Even Sooner Than Expected

A new report tied to Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has indicated that the next game from BioWare should be launching earlier than expected. This past week, publisher Electronic Arts revealed that it had two unknown games that it would be letting loose in its current fiscal year. Not long after this information came out, reporter Jeff Grubb said that one of these two titles was absolutely Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Now, in a follow-up, Grubb has shared more of what he knows about Dreadwolf and when it will be arriving.

In a video posted to YouTube, Grubb indicated that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is slated to release before 2024 comes to an end. Previously, given that the title was only said to be launching in EA's fiscal year, this meant that there was a chance for Dreadwolf to also drop in the early months of 2025. Grubb says that not only should this not be happening, but those within EA and BioWare are quite happy with the finished product.

"Everyone seems really happy with that game. They're pretty pleased with how it turned out," Grubb said. "The plan is to launch [Dragon Age: Dreadwolf] this calendar year. So not EA's fiscal year, not before March 2025 or anything like that -- this year. And I don't think you're going to have to wait too long after this thing gets announced to play it. We'll see for sure here pretty soon."

When it comes to this new reveal for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, Grubb said that EA is planning a showing for the game in tandem with June's Summer Game Fest. Grubb went on to say that he doesn't know if EA itself will be holding its own dedicated event, or if instead it will simply be showing off its games during the main Summer Game Fest broadcast. Either way, we should start to see a whole lot more of Dreadwolf in less than a month if this report proves to be accurate.

Until that time, all we continue to know with certainty is that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is in the works for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Additionally, BioWare is also developing a new entry in the Mass Effect franchise at the moment, but this project is still many years away from its own launch.