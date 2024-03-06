Netflix Adding One of the Biggest Games of 2020 This Month

Over the last few years, Netflix has added a number of critically-acclaimed games, and that trend will continue this month with the arrival of Hades. Originally released in 2020 on Nintendo Switch and PC, the game arrived to huge critical acclaim, and was eventually brought to a bunch of platforms. Despite its huge success, Hades has been conspicuously absent from mobile, but that will change on March 19th, when the game is made playable on iOS. As is always the case with these types of releases, Hades will only be available to Netflix subscribers. Pre-registration is available right now, and can be found right here.

A Netflix trailer for Hades can be found below.

Why Hades on Netflix is a Big Deal

For those unfamiliar with the game, Hades is a roguelike that puts players in the role of Zagreus, the son of Hades. Zagreus is on a quest to escape the Underworld and reach the mortal realm, but he isn't simply allowed to leave. Instead, he has to contend with a number of mythological creatures and opponents. Action in the game takes place from an isometric perspective, and the game features action RPG elements.

Following the game's original release, Hades won countless awards, including overall Game of the Year at the 24th Annual DICE Awards, and Best Indie and Best Action at The Game Awards 2020. For those that have never gotten a chance to experience the game, this really is the perfect opportunity, especially since it will be playable to anyone with a Netflix subscription. The timing couldn't be better, as a sequel to Hades has been announced for 2024, and is expected to release in the second quarter of this year.

Netflix Has Video Games?

As of this writing, Netflix has nearly 100 video games available to subscribers. These games cannot be played on a TV screen, and are exclusively playable on mobile devices (though Netflix has tested TV play in some markets). The platform has little in the way of major exclusives, but Netflix has been making a concerted effort to bring over established hits, including the Grand Theft Auto games. In addition to Hades, this year will see the arrival of Sonic Mania, which is widely considered one of the best games based on Sonic the Hedgehog.

While Netflix has been putting a lot of effort into building a catalog of games, the streaming giant has struggled to gain attention. Just a small fraction of Netflix's subscribers actually play these games, and there have been questions about how long the company will remain dedicated to supporting this part of the service. However, the company has big plans for 2024, which include original titles based on Netflix shows, including Rebel Moon, Squid Game, and Virgin River.

Are you excited to check out Hades through Netflix Games? Have you played any of the other games that Netflix has made available? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

