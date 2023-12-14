Netflix Has Made GTA Games Free for All Users

Every single Netflix user can now play not one, not two, but three GTA games for free as part of their subscription to the streaming service, which continues to add more and more games to its catalog. Unfortunately, the latest Grand Theft Auto, GTA 5, nor the best Grand Theft Auto, GTA 4, are not included, however, if you prefer the nostalgic years of GTA this won't matter much to you. More specifically, Netflix users now have access to the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy, which includes GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas.

How are these games accessible. Well if you do your gaming on console or PC, you can play these games there, but not via Netflix. Netflix's offer is only for the iOS and Android versions of the game. So, if you don't have any interest checking these out on mobile phones, then this offer is not going to tickle your fancy.

GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas from the Grand Theft Auto Series are now available on Netflix Games for mobile and you can play now

Grand Theft Auto III

"It all starts in Liberty City. With revolutionary freedom to go anywhere and jack anyone, Grand Theft Auto III puts the center of the criminal underworld at your fingertips, if you have enough guts to take it."

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

"Welcome to the 1980s. From the decade of big hair and pastel suits comes the story of one man's rise to the top of the criminal pile. Grand Theft Auto returns with Tommy Vercetti's tale of betrayal and revenge in a neon-soaked tropical town full of excess and brimming with possibilities."

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

"Five years ago, Carl 'CJ' Johnson escaped the haze of Los Santos, San Andreas...a city tearing itself apart with gang trouble, drugs, and corruption. Now, it's the early 90s. CJ's got to go home – his mother has been murdered, his family has fallen apart, and his childhood friends are all heading towards disaster. On his return to the neighborhood, a couple of cops frame him for homicide, forcing CJ on a journey that takes him across the entire state of San Andreas, to save his family and to take control of the streets in the next iteration of the series that changed everything."

At the moment of publishing, it is unclear if this is going to be a permeant offer as part of a Netflix subscription or if this is a limited time inclusion. If either party -- Netflix or Rockstar Games -- provides information on this matter, we will be sure to update the story accordinglly.