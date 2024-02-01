Netflix Releasing Rebel Moon, Squid Game Video Games and More This Year

This morning, Netflix revealed a whole lot of information about upcoming shows and movies that will be coming in 2024. The streaming giant also revealed more info about video games that will be coming to the service this year. The company had already announced that games based on Rebel Moon, Virgin River, and Squid Game are in the works, and while details remain slim on all three, we now have a better idea when to expect them. All three will be released in 2024, and while these are some of the bigger games subscribers can expect to see, the company has a lot more launching this year.

Rebel Moon, Squid Game, and Virgin River: What to Expect

At this time, the video games based on Rebel Moon and Squid Game do not have announced titles. Very little information is known about Squid Game, other than the fact that players will be competing against one another in games based on the series. No developer has been announced.

While Squid Game is about competition, Rebel Moon is about working together. The game will be a four-player co-op title that takes place following the events of Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire, and Rebel Moon: Part Two: The Scargiver. The game is being developed by Super Evil Megacorp, the studio responsible for Vainglory, Catalyst Black, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate. Last but not least, Netflix Stories: Virgin River will be an interactive story game set in the world of the series.

Netflix Games Coming in 2024

As of this writing, Netflix users can play 88 games with their subscription, and there are more than 90 additional titles in development. Netflix has confirmed the following games for this year:

Braid, Anniversary Edition

Chicken Run: Eggstraction

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit

The Dragon Prince: Xadia

Dumb Ways to Survive

Game Dev Tycoon

Hades

Harmonium: The Musical

Katana Zero

Monument Valley 1 & 2

Netflix Stories: Virgin River

Paper Trail

The Rise of the Golden Idol

Rebel Moon Video Game

Sonic Mania Plus

Squid Game Video Game

The list above includes a number of critically-acclaimed games that have been released on other platforms. Braid is considered one of the most important indie games ever made, and has earned countless accolades since its original release in 2008; the game's anniversary edition will also feature new content that was not in the original version.

Hades and Katana Zero are more recent indie hits, having been released in 2020 and 2022, respectively. Hades won countless awards upon its release, while Katana Zero was a huge critical success. Last but not least is Sonic Mania Plus. The second Sonic game to be released through Netflix, Sonic Mania Plus is a much better option than Sonic Prime Dash; Sonic Mania is widely-considered one of the best Sonic the Hedgehog games ever made.

