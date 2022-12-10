First Hades II Details Revealed

Supergiant Games has provided some new details about its upcoming Hades II game. After a surprise reveal at The Game Awards earlier this week, Supergiant Games provided some additional information about Hades II and how it will tie into the original smash hit Hades. The new game will star Melinoë, who is described by Supergiant Games as the "Princess of the Underworld." While the first Hades game saw Zagreus trying to escape the Underworld, the new game will send Melinoë into the Underworld to fight Chronos, the father of Hades, Zeus, and Poseidon. The game will also focus heavily on the birth of witchcraft, with Hecate taking a central role in the series.

The official description for Hades II reads: "Hades II is a direct sequel, set in and around the Underworld of Greek myth after the events of the original game. Chronos, the Titan of Time and the wicked father of Hades and his brothers, has escaped his imprisonment in the depths of the Underworld to wage war on Olympus. Can Time itself be stopped?"

While Hades II is a direct sequel to Hades, players won't need to have played the original game or understand Greek mythology. However, players who have played Hades should still find plenty to explore and enjoy from the first game.

In Greek mythology, Melinoë is the daughter of Zeus and Persephone, with Zeus appearing as Hades to "trick" Persephone into sleeping with him. We'll note that Zagreus had a similar origin in Greek mythology, and Supergiant opted to change Zagreus into being a true son of Hades and Persephone to avoid the sexual assault aspects of Greek mythology.

Supergiant also confirmed that Hades II would be a single-player game, so don't expect a co-op mode featuring Zagreus.

More information about Hades II's Early Access will be released in 2023.