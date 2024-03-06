Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis The Answer DLC Announced

Atlus has announced that it's officially releasing a story expansion for Persona 3 Reload titled Episode Aigis -The Answer- later in 2024. In the month since P3R first launched, rumors have claimed that new DLC for the remade RPG would be coming about that would be related to Persona 3 FES. These rumors were furthered by the fact that the game's conclusion pointed to a new expansion. As a result, fans have since been waiting for the reveal of Persona 3 Reload's DLC to come about, and fortunately, that ended up coming to pass today.

Revealed during Xbox's new Partner Showcase, Atlus showed off the first trailer for Episode Aigis in P3R. In short, this post-game expansion is a remade iteration of The Answer, which first launched with Persona 3 FES. This DLC is one part of a three-wave expansion pass that Atlus has planned for P3R. Episode Aigis will then make up the final wave of this expansion pass when it releases in September 2024.

You can get a first look at the new trailer for Episode Aigis right here:

"Added to the main game 16 years ago with the release of Persona 3 FES, The Answer is a major post-ending DLC that expands the story of Persona 3 Reload," reads the expansion's synopsis. "After unravelling the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fighting epic battles through Tartarus, and all the unforgettable events of Persona 3 Reload, the S.E.E.S. members find themselves trapped in a never-ending March 31st. Journey through the Abyss of Time as Aigis, undertake new challenges, and uncover the cause of this strange fate and the truth of what happened on that day. Delve into this final chapter now with cutting-edge graphics, modernized quality-of-life features, fresh animations and UI, and a rearranged soundtrack."

As mentioned, there are two other waves of the DLC coming to Persona 3 Reload in the months ahead. The first of these waves is set to launch next week on March 12 and will give players a slew of new cosmetics and music tracks from Persona 4 and Persona 5. In May 2024, a new Velvet Room costume set will then roll out. As a whole, this Expansion Pass can be purchased for $34.99 and will be available for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Additionally, those who have Xbox Game Pass will be able to obtain all of the contents of this Expansion Pass as part of their subscription.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.