Poppy Playtime Teaming Up With Legendary Pictures For Live-Action Movie

Poppy Playtime is coming to the silver screen as the creepy video game franchise is teaming up with the creators of Dune and the MonsterVerse.

Poppy Playtime is one of the creepier games to hit the world of video games in recent memory. Taking creations that would fit right into properties like Sesame Street and/or Muppet Babies, Mob Entertainment decided to put a skin-crawling twist on Poppy and his fiendish cohorts. Now, the franchise is teaming up with Legendary Entertainment to bring its spooky story to the silver screen as the game continues to see massive success on PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Mobile, and Roblox.

Co-founders of Mob Entertainment, Seth Belanger and Zach Belanger, could not be more excited about the partnership, stating the following in a new press release, "When we first started this journey, we followed our passion and created a series of games and brands with the purpose of inspiring and entertaining. We've always dreamed big and are thrilled to have created something that has captured the hearts of tens of millions around the world. This movie deal is a great logical next step in the growth of our transmedia entertainment company."

(Photo: Mob Entertainment)

Poppy Playtime Will Stalk The Silver Screen

Legendary and Mob Entertainment will be collaborating with Don Murphy and Susan Montford of Angry Films to help bring this creepy story to life. Poppy Playtime receiving it's own live-action film shouldn't come as too much of a surprise considering that a movie with a similar premise was able to see some serious profits in theaters. Five Nights At Freddy's became one of the biggest movies of 2023, so Legendary and Angry Films teaming with Mob to bring Poppy to theaters seems like a major win.

If you aren't familiar with the original video game, here's Mob Entertainment's original description for Poppy Playtime, "You must stay alive in this horror/puzzle adventure. Try to survive the vengeful toys waiting for you in the abandoned toy factory. Use your GrabPack to hack electrical circuits or nab anything from afar. Explore the mysterious facility... and don't get caught."

If you aren't familiar with the original video game, here's Mob Entertainment's original description for Poppy Playtime, "You must stay alive in this horror/puzzle adventure. Try to survive the vengeful toys waiting for you in the abandoned toy factory. Use your GrabPack to hack electrical circuits or nab anything from afar. Explore the mysterious facility... and don't get caught."

If you want to check out the game series, there are currently three chapters that take fans through the twisted story of children's characters gone awry.

Via Press Release