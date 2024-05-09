PS Plus Users Can Now Download the Second Best Game of 2024 for Free

PlayStation Plus has a new day one game and according to reviews for it on Metacritic, it is quite good. The game in question has released today via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Normally, it is Xbox Game Pass with the day one games, but this time its PlayStation Plus' turn. Unfortunately, the game is not available free of charge for all PS Plus subscribers on PS5, just those subscribed to either PS Plus Premium or PS Plus Extra. This means those with just a PS Plus Essential subscription will need to fork over $24.99 like everyone else.

As for the mystery game, it is one of this year's most highly anticipated indie games, Animal Well, from solo developer Billy Basso and publisher Big Mode, both of which debut with the release. And it's a great debut for the pair. How well the game is selling so far, we don't know, but a 91 on Metacritic is very impressive. In fact, it is now the second highest-rated game of the year, behind only Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth.

Meanwhile, user reviews are starting to populate over on Steam, with a 95 percent approval rating across 248 user reviews. That said, with both critical and user reviews still active and coming in, both of these claim to fames could change over time, though there shouldn't be too much of shift from these initial impressions.

"Hatch from your flower and spelunk through the beautiful and sometimes haunting world of Animal Well, a pixelated wonder rendered in intricate audio and visual detail," reads an official blurb about the game. "Encounter lively creatures small and large, helpful and ominous as you discover unconventional upgrades and unravel the well's secrets. This is a truly unique experience that can make you laugh in fear, surprise, or delight."

How long Animal Well is going to be available via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, we don't know. We know it is not going to be permanently available via the two more expensive tiers of PS Plus, but this is all we know. At minimum, it will be a few months, with the potential for it to be available much longer based on previous examples.

