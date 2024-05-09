Xbox Fans Are Starting to Worry About State of Decay 3

It's been nearly 4 years since State of Decay 3 was announced for Xbox Series X|S and PC. Unfortunately, there have been basically no updates about the game's status since, with developer Undead Labs and Xbox having little to say or showcase in the years since. Understandably, this has led to a lot of concern from posters on the Xbox Series X subreddit, who are starting to wonder exactly how the game is progressing and when it might be released. There have been some indications that the game could show up during Xbox's June event, but that has yet to be officially announced.

Is Xbox Announcing Games Too Early?

The conversation quickly shifted towards the way that Xbox has announced games for this console generation. Titles like State of Decay 3, Fable, and Perfect Dark were all announced extremely early into development. While that clearly an attempt to get people excited for the future of Xbox, it's also left a lot of people impatiently waiting for games that are very far away. The reality is, video games take a very long time to develop; at the time of that announcement, State of Decay 2 had only been out for 2 years, and developer Undead Labs had been working on DLC and an enhanced version. At best, the studio was only working on State of Decay 3 for a year or two when the announcement was made; at worst, development might have just started.

"I'm just tired of games getting announced way too early. I don't need to know you're making a game 4 years before it might release," said one poster.

Should Fans be Worried About State of Decay 3?

Hopefully the last 4-6 years have seen a lot of solid progress on State of Decay 3. The series clearly has a lot of passionate fans, and that's the reason Microsoft acquired Undead Labs back in 2018. While there are a lot of justified reasons for people to worry about Xbox's first-party games right now, there's nothing to suggest that State of Decay 3 is in the same kind of trouble as a game like Perfect Dark, where there have been a lot of negative signs. Hopefully we'll see some kind of progress update from the studio, and the game will be worth the wait for fans!

