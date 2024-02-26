Persona 3 Reload Ending Seems to Tease Future DLC

For those that have completed Persona 3 Reload on the game's hardest difficulty, it seems that Atlus has dropped a hint about the game's much-rumored DLC. Earlier this month, a credible Atlus insider reported that the company was in the process of creating DLC for Persona 3 Reload that would release further down the road. Specifically, this DLC was said to feature "The Answer" content from Persona 3 FES, which is essentially a new epilogue chapter that takes place after the main story. Now, a new discovery has been made that seems to validate these claims.

Shared by @ScrambledFaz on X (or Twitter), it has been found that finishing Persona 3 Reload on Merciless difficulty rewards players with a new item. Upon starting New Game+, this item is a letter that is delivered by Elizabeth. The letter itself seems to have no actual function but it features the message, "At the end of a great trial, the answer illuminates my path." Given that the letter makes direct use of the wording with "the answer", this seems to very much indicate that this same content from Persona 3 FES is on its way to Reload.

If you beat Persona 3 Reload on Merciless ( just merciless, nothing else is required ), Elizabeth will give you a Blue Envelope right after the final cutscene.



If you check the Blue Envelope's description in New Game+, it says something interesting.https://t.co/GoQ5rtHVv3 pic.twitter.com/57XjOkJ1af — Faz (@ScrambledFaz) February 25, 2024

At the time of this writing, Atlus itself hasn't confirmed whatsoever that it's developing new content for Persona 3 Reload. That being said, DLC has become a larger initiative for Sega (the parent company of Atlus) over the past few years. With this in mind, a new expansion for P3R is something that would make a ton of sense, especially given how much "The Answer" changes the events of the main game. Beyond this, bringing DLC to Persona 3 Reload will only help Atlus further bridge the gap to the release of the next mainline Persona game.

