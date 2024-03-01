Persona 6 Supposedly More Open-World Than Previous Games, Social Link Changes Coming

A new Persona 6 rumor has surfaced online, relaying word of some big changes being made to the game by Atlus compared to Persona 5 and its expanded version, Persona 5 Royal. One example of this is supposedly the game's design. It is said Persona 6 will be "semi open-world" and "more modern" than previous games. That said, it is apparently very much still a Persona game in the sense it is set in high school and focuses on student links.

"The core is the same," reads the report. "I think the team's message is, 'high school nostalgia' and I've heard many times over, Persona is high school+student links. It's just more modern in that, semi-open world."

Speaking of social links, they are described as being "more fluid." To this end, it is said there is more interaction between you and characters and most of these interactions aren't limited to or lock behind timers, like they have sometimes been in the past.

"Social links are much more 'fluid' for the next game. You can interact more and most stuff isn't timed but it's a huge part of the series," reads the report. "Persona is two things: high school and social links, I think the 'hardcore' fans know this. That will never change, just the things around it and the systems will, if that makes sense."

Where does all of this information come from? It comes from Reset Era user Head on the Block, a user with a reputation for inside information and scoops. In the past, they have proven reliable and reputable, but they have also been off the mark in the past as well. This, to an extent, comes with the territory in wheeling and dealing scoops. And part of this is because things change over time. This information could be accurate right now, but it doesn't mean it will remain accurate. All of this is to say, take everything here with a grain of salt.

Unfortunately, the report makes no mention of when the game will be revealed or released, but based on previous rumors, we don't expect the former to happen anytime soon, let alone the latter. Meanwhile, Atlus has not had a peep to say about this new rumor making the rounds. We do not anticipate this changing, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. How does a "more modern" Persona game sound?