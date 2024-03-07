Pokemon Go Fest 2024 Reveals Locations and Dates

Summer is quickly approaching and that means another Pokemon Go Fest is nearly upon us. After dropping a teaser trailer yesterday, Niantic and The Pokemon Company have now revealed dates and locations for this year's event. Pokemon Go Fest 2024 will see events in Sendai, Japan, Madrid, Spain, and New York City this year, with a global event taking place in the game after the three in-person events happen. Tickets are also on sale, so those planning to attend can start booking today! The events will take place during the following dates:

Sendai, Japan- May 30th through June 2nd

Madrid, Spain- June 14th through June 16th

New York City- July 5th through July 7th

Pokemon Go Fest Global- July 13th through July 14th

Pokemon Go Fest's New Mythical Pokemon

At this time, there have been few additional details. What we do know is that the event will see the Pokemon Go debut of the Mythical Pokemon Marshadow. Marshadow made a quick appearance in yesterday's teaser video, hiding in the shadows of a tree as Pikachu and Eevee ran by. At this time, there has not been an announcement about a digital ticket for Pokemon Go Fest 2024, but it's probably safe to assume we'll see it offered in the game's Shop for $14.99, as we've seen in the past. Those that don't want to spend money to get the in-game Special Research to get Marshadow can always wait until the Pokemon is offered later down the line. Pokemon Go does not make players pay for access to Mythical Pokemon, but those that buy these types of tickets do get early access. As we've seen after past Pokemon Go Fest events, it can take a long time for these Mythical Pokemon to be offered to all players.

Pokemon Go Weather Week

While fans still have a bit of time to wait for Pokemon Go Fest 2024, the game should have plenty for players to enjoy in the months leading up to it. A new in-game event has been announced for next week, and will begin on Thursday, March 14th at 10 a.m. local time. Pokemon Go Weather Week will put a focus on Castform, a Pokemon that changes type and appearance based on the weather. Players will see Castform a lot more frequently during the event, and there will be an increased chance of finding Shiny Castform. Castform will also appear during Field Research task encounters.

During the event, there will also be a Collection Challenge, as well as PokeStop Showcases. Presumably, the Showcases will reward players that have the biggest Castform, but Niantic has only said that players will be able to enter "event-themed Pokemon." Pokemon Go Weather Week will run through Monday, March 18th at 10 p.m. local time.

Are you excited for Pokemon Go Fest this year? Do you plan on attending one of the in-person events? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

