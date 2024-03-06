Pokemon Go Fest 2024 Teaser Reveals The Game's Next Mythical Pokemon

Niantic has released a video teaser for Pokemon Go Fest 2024, which is expected to take place in just a few short months. As of this writing, no dates or locations have been announced, but we do have a logo for the event, and we also know which Mythical Pokemon will be making its debut this year. After focusing on Diancie in 2023, players will be given the opportunity to obtain Marshadow in 2024. The Pokemon makes a quick cameo at the end of the video, appearing in the shade of a tree as Pikachu and Eevee run by.

The teaser video for Pokemon Go Fest 2024 can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Marshadow can be seen around the 0:10 mark.

Who is Marshadow?

Marshadow is a Mythical Fighting/Ghost-type Pokemon that first made its debut in Pokemon Sun and Moon. Listed as Pokemon number 802 in the Pokedex, Marshadow falls just before Poipole, which was just recently added to Pokemon Go. Marshadow's whole shtick is that it can hide inside shadows, just as it does in the video for Pokemon Go Fest. Hiding in the shadows of people and Pokemon has allowed it to learn and mimic their abilities. Marshadow's Pokedex entry from Pokemon Sword hints that it became a Fighting-type after "slipping into the shadow of a martial arts master and copying their movements."

Presumably, attendees of Pokemon Go Fest's in-person events will have a chance at catching Marshadow in Pokemon Go. When the global event is held, players that purchase an in-game ticket will also be able to catch it. None of that is confirmed, but that's how Niantic has done it for past events, with last year's Diancie ticket costing $14.99. It's likely Marshadow will be offered later to all players regardless of that purchase, because that's what's been done in the past. However, it's worth noting that it's been almost a year since the debut of Diancie, and the Pokemon has yet to be offered to those that didn't buy last year's ticket.

What are Mythical Pokemon?

Mythical Pokemon are Pokemon that are only offered through special giveaways. The tradition started with Mew in Pokemon Red and Green, and has continued with every Pokemon generation. Since opportunities to obtain Mythical Pokemon are fairly rare, Pokemon fans have to jump on them when they happen; last year's Pokemon Go debut for Diancie marked the first time the Pokemon was offered in any form in several years. Pokemon caught in Pokemon Go can be transferred to Pokemon Home and then into the main series games, so for anyone that has missed out on Marshadow in the past, Pokemon Go Fest 2024 should be the perfect opportunity to rectify that. At this time, Pokemon Sword and Shield are the only Switch games that Marshadow can be transferred to.

Are you excited for Pokemon Go Fest 2024? What cities are you hoping to see announced for the event?