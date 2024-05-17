Undisputed Boxing Game Announces 1.0 Release Date

Developer Steel City Interactive launched its boxing game into early access on PC more than a year ago, allowing fans to hop in and try out various aspects of Undisputed during development. Today, the team finally announced the game's release date with a brand-new trailer featuring several big-name boxers. On top of the release date reveal, Steel City Interactive revealed two editions for players to choose from and announced some of its post-launch plans. Whether you've been playing Undisputed since day one or this will be your first time hopping in, it's an exciting time to be a video game boxing fan.

Disputed Boxing Release Date Announced

Technically, if you want to play Undisputed right now, you can do so on PC. That said, the 1.0 release is set for October 11th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Players can pick between the standard and WBC deluxe editions, though both versions will unlock Roy Jones Jr. from 1993 as a preorder bonus.

The WBC edition includes three different packs. The Fighters Pack gives players Jaime Munguia, Regis Prograis, Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez, Dmitry Bivol, Caleb Plant, and Julio Cesar Chavez, along with alternative ring gear for each fighter. The Apparel Pack has alternative ring gear for Claressa Shields, Canelo Alvarez, Oleksandr Usyk, Katie Taylor, Tyson Furty, and Amir Khan. Finally, The Eras Pack gives players access to younger versions of three star fighters: 2009 Tyson Fury, 2011 Canelo Alvarez, and 1964 Muhammad Ali. You'll also get three days of early access.

Steel City Interactive also noted that players should expect "a calendar of exciting paid and free post-launch content including new fighters, apparel, and venues awaits Undisputed's champions and will keep new fights coming post-launch."

That extra post-launch content should be fun, but Undisputed will be full of stuff to do at launch. The game will have over 70 boxers at launch and players can create their own fighter with Undisputed's character creator. They can then take those fighters into Career Mode, which should be even more fleshed out by the time the game is ready for primetime. That's also true for the gameplay, which has been a strong point throughout most of early access but could use some tweaking, especially online.

Luckily, Undisputed still has several months to iron out any bugs and get the game ready for consoles. Undisputed launches on October 11th for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. If you buy the WBC edition, you'll be able to hop in on October 8th.