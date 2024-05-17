Lies of P DLC Release Window Revealed

Last year, Lies of P publisher Neowiz announced that the team is working on both DLC for the game and a full sequel. That latter reveal isn't too surprising for anyone who has finished the main game, but it's good to hear for fans of the puppet-filled Soulslike. However, the last we heard about either project was in October 2023. After several months of waiting, Neowiz has finally given fans a rough idea of when to expect new DLC in Lies of P. Unfortunately, it looks like we'll be waiting at least a few more months.

Lies of P Release Window Announced

Earlier this week, Neowiz revealed its Q1 2024 Earnings Report, which gave fans an inside look at the company's upcoming schedule of releases. While only Pro Soccer: Legend Eleven has a firm release date (May 8th, for those interested), several other games are on the list. That includes the Lies of P DLC, which is scheduled for "2nd Half 2024." That's obviously pretty vague, but it does give us a rough idea of when to expect the new DLC.

Again, that window is wide open. The second half of this year puts it out sometime between July and December. Remember Lies of P originally launched in September, so the team could be looking at the first anniversary for the release date but doesn't want to slap a date on until they're confident the DLC is locked in. That seems like the most likely scenario, but development is always messy and plans can easily change.

What'll be most interesting about the release date is what that means for Lies of P 2. It would have been foolish to expect the team to turn things around quickly and get a second game out this year, but the ending of the game showed the developers were already thinking about the future. With that in mind, we might see the sequel by 2025, especially if the DLC is met with the same critical and commercial success as the main game.

Either way, it's a good year for DLC for hit Soulslike games. Lies of P's DLC is dropping at some point later this year, but that's far from the only DLC for fans of the genre. Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is coming later this summer, bringing another massive drop of content to FromSoftware's gigantic world. It'll be out on June 21st for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.