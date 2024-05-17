EA Sports FC 24 La Liga Team of the Season: Leaked Players, Release Date

Last week, EA Sports FC 24 dropped the Ligue 1 version of the Team of the Season. Now, it's La Liga's turn at the table, which means boosted cards for players from fan-favorite teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona. Especially with the former, you're looking at some of soccer's biggest stars, meaning the excitement with the EA Sports FC 24 community is at a fever pitch. Thankfully, leakers have already uncovered many of the players coming with the promo. Below, you'll find a list of every leaked player for the Ligue 1 Team of the Season squad and a breakdown of when the promo will launch.

EAFC La Liga TOTS Leaked Players

(Photo: EA Sports)

These leaks come from FUT Sheriff and FifaTradingRomania on Twitter. The two accounts have built up a solid reputation in the EA Sports FC 24 community during the last few years. Of course, you'll still want to take these leaks with a hefty grain of salt. Sheriff, in particular, is generally solid but has had a few mishaps over the years, so don't assume anything. Here are the currently leaked players:

Leaked La Liga TOTS and TOTS Moments Players

Sergio Ramos (Moments) – Sevilla

Savio – Girona

Aretem Dovbyk – Girona

Isco – Real Betix

The list above will grow as players from the men's and women's Spanish leagues are added. It's also worth noting that EA will release some of them as Objectives and Squad Building Challenges, so don't expect to see every in packs. Plus, EA will likely drop a Mixed League squad on May 19th, adding even more players to the mix. It's safe to say that several more players will be added over the coming days and many of them probably won't leak before they drop in EA Sports FC 24.

EA Sports FC 24 La Liga TOTS Start Date

The La Liga TOTS promo will presumably start on May 17th at 1 p.m. ET. That's when the Ligue 1 TOTS promo ends and generally when EA starts new promos in Ultimate Team. As it does most weeks, Electronic Arts will likely drop a new loading screen in the coming days letting us know when to expect the promo and a hint of who might be coming. Some of the cards listed above might drop later in the week, depending on how EA decides to break things up.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.