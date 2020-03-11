Green Goblin's Butt Is Going Viral in New Spider-Man Meme

By Jenna Anderson

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man films have been around for years, but they still continue to be a beloved and bizarre part of our popular culture. From "pizza time" to whatever the heck is going on with evil Peter in Spider-Man 3, the trilogy of films has helped birth a lifetime of memes. Thanks to a new tweet from Twitter user @RottingVale, a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment from 2002's Spider-Man is now on that list. The screencap, which you can check out below, shows Norman Osborn/Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) on his glider, chasing a walking Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) through the Festival Day celebration. The way the shot is composed puts a surprising amount of focus on Green Goblin's butt, with some pretty hilarious results.

It didn't take long for the Internet to embrace the bizarre screencap, using it to symbolize major problems that you just can't quite outrun. Here are some of our favorite entries so far.

