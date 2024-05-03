Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Release Window Revealed

Star Wars fans may want to set some time aside this holiday season, as Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has an official release window. The next big Star Wars series to land on Disney+ stars Jude Law and Kerry Condon, and joins the recently concluded Star Wars: The Bad Batch and the upcoming Star Wars: The Acolyte. Each Star Wars series looks to make itself stand out from a packed crowd, with Skeleton Crew focusing on a young generation of characters in a galaxy far, far away. While we wait for an official trailer for Skeleton Crew, director Jon Watts has at least confirmed when the show will premiere.

According to Collider, Jon Watts said during a CCXP interview that Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will land on Disney+ around Christmas. That gives it enough distance between Star Wars: The Acolyte, which debuts on June 4th. That will make at least four Star Wars shows to stream on Disney+ in 2024, including the animated Star Wars: Tales of the Empire.

How many episodes is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew?

According to a listing on the WGA website, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew's first season will consist of eight episodes.

This certainly isn't unprecedented for Star Wars television series, as The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and the High Republic series The Acolyte all also have eight-episode orders.

What is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew about?

Skeleton Crew will follow a ragtag group of lost kids trying to find their way home. It will star Jude Law in a significant, but mysterious role.

"Jon Watts came to me, very much wanting to do a sort of Goonies in Star Wars," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy exclusively told ComicBook.com at Star Wars Celebration last year. "Needless to say, I'm going to say yes. And so it's just evolved out of that kind of enthusiasm in wanting to tell stories in this space."