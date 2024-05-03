Ross Marquand Talks X-Men '97, Secrets From Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame | Phase Zero Spotlight

Following the latest episode of X-Men '97, the show's Professor X actor Ross Marquand joined ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast for a Spotlight episode. The in-person Spotlight covers many years of Marquand's career, starting with his time as Aaron on The Walking Dead which preceded his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since 2017, Marquand has taken on roles as Ultorn in Avengers: Damange Control and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Infinity Ultron in What If..?, Professor X (and now Doctor Doom!) in X-Men '97, and more.

Marquand had considered and decided on walking away from acting ahead of booking his role on The Walking Dead, with the full story being shared on the new Phase Zero episode. After becoming Aaron, Marquand booked his role as Red Skull in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame which filmed secretly in Atlanta, Georgia. At the time of booking the role, Marquand was not told the work was for an Avengers movie but the actor found out upon arrival. He quickly learned the secrets of Red Skull's scenes and was forced to keep them for years. Then, he would go on to book the Professor X role, with the original version of the character from X-Men: The Animated Series being a major reason he pursued acting, in the first place. On Monday, X-Men '97's Magneto actor Matthew Waterson joins Phase Zero for the next Spotlight episode.

Phase Zero's Spotlight episode with Ross Marquand can be seen in the video above.

