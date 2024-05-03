Captain America: Brave New World Image Reveals New Suit for Sam Wilson

Marvel is showing off Sam Wilson's new suit in another image from Captain America: Brave New World. The Marvel Studios movie is the first feature film starring Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson in the leading role, instead of Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. Viewers of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier followed Sam's journey of deciding if he was up to the task of being the Sentinel of Liberty after Steve gifted Sam the shield in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame. Set photos and merchandise for Captain America: Brave New World have offered looks at the suit Sam will wear, but another official image gives an all-new look.

The image from Captain America: Brave New World comes from Empire Magazine, and shows Sam Wilson in a crouched stance, with his trusty Adamantium shield on his arm. This costume has a bit more blue on the shirt portion, instead of the red-white-and-blue stripes that ran down its midsection in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Also gone is the headpiece that Sam wore in the Disney+ series, which Anthony Mackie has stated was a cumbersome piece of equipment, with parts of it having to be edited with special effects. You can take a look at the image below.

(Photo: Empire)

Captain America: Brave New World director teases The Leader

Julius Onah is helming Captain America: Brave New World, and he's teasing some big developments for Tim Blake Nelson's Samuel Sterns, aka The Leader. First introduced in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, Samuel Sterns hasn't been seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since then. Of course, the last time fans saw him, Sterns' forehead was being doused with Bruce Banner's blood in an open wound, foreshadowing his transformation into the villainous Leader.

"Part of the challenge for Sam as Captain America, working within the government, is the way he's going to make decisions," Onah told Empire. "The point of view he's going to have will at times put him at odds with the President."

He added, "Sam finds himself almost standing between Samuel Sterns and what he thinks the government owes him, and how he wants to go about getting that."

Captain America: Brave New World opens in theaters on February 14, 2025.