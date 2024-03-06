Surprising Marvel Movie Debuts on Disney+

Marvel fans might be surprised to see Morbius streaming on Disney+. But, as of this week, viewers can tune into Jared Leto's debut as a "Marvel Legend." Famously, Morbius was a bit of a punching bag for critics and fans alike. The movie suffered multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the plotting is a bit all over the place. All that being said, it's still an entry in Sony's strange Spider-Man universe series. So, it's going to be house on Disney+ for the time being with other entries like the Venom films. (Brace yourself for the day when Madame Web ends up on the service and a large number of people end up experiencing it for the first time.) ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry ended up giving his review of the film and pointed at some of the stranger points of the Morbius experience.

"It's not that Morbius is a bad idea for a movie, but the execution perpetrated within this film seems to believe that scraping the bottom of the barrel with comic book Easter eggs and CGI-heavy action will score this a guaranteed box office and fan interest," Perry argued. "Marvel movie fans have developed an attachment to these storylines on the big screen because they're invested in what happens next with the characters and they like the spectacle, neither of which Morbius can brag about; or in the case of something like Sony's Venom movies, fans are getting something they won't get elsewhere. Morbius isn't doing anything you haven't already seen executed better."

Any Chance Of A Morbius 2?

With the slightly underwhelming box office performance of Morbius, it is hard to imagine the Jared Leto movie getting a follow-up. However, director Daniel Espinosa isn't letting that get him down. He talked to Insider about the weird situation with Morbius and how much the social media attention piled up. The filmmaker is basically undaunted in the face of all this meme stuff.

"When I did my first feature it was a small movie called 'Babylon Disease,'" Espinosa told the outlet. "I remember one day going home on the subway and I had a few drinks so I was a bit drunk. Someone nudged me on the train and said, 'I have to tell you what's wrong with the second scene in your feature,' and I was like, 'Well, okay.'"

"The point I'm making is that it's a strange thing to make something that is so public," he added. "Look, I have a lot of self-hatred so I have a lot of criticism of my own work. I'm always trying to focus on being better. But I am also proud of what I do. There are parts in all of my movies that I'm really proud of."

What Did Michael Keaton Think Of Morbius?

The response to Morbius has been captured by multiple different actors involved with the project. And then, there's Michael Keaton, who famously rarely revisits any of his work in the super hero genre. (He doesn't even revisit his Batman pictures!) Keaton spoke to Variety about his performances. It's almost zen to go through life not really caring about the critical reception to big entries in your own filmography. But, he pulls the entire thing off with style. Fans still love him. And, to his credit, the star usually ends up being one of the best parts of whatever he ends up in.

"I know people don't believe this, that I've never seen an entire version of any of those [Batman] movies — any Marvel movie, any other. And I don't say that I don't watch that because I'm highbrow — trust me! It's not that," Keaton revealed. "It's just that there's very little things I watch. I start watching something, and think it is great and I watch three episodes, but I have other sh-t to do!"

Are you surprised Morbius hit Disney+? Let us know down in the comments!

