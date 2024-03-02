Marvel Star Assured Their Character Will Return to MCU

One of Marvel's most well-received stars has been assured they're returning. For a lot of commenters on the Internet, Marvel Studios' casting of Iman Vellani has been a slam dunk from the word go. The Ms. Marvel actress told Polygon that she's been assured that she'll be sticking around. Before her stint at this year's Anime Awards, Vellani explained how Marvel brass gave her those details. However, they didn't say where or when. So, it's a bit of a holding pattern. There's been a tease for Young Avengers. Secret Wars also looms in the next few years. But, Ms. Marvel specifically has no idea about a Season 2 of her show or anything beyond the fact that you will see her again.

"I have been assured. So that feels good, but there was no more assurance than that," Vellani laughed. "They give me breadcrumbs, and I try and make a meal out of it." So, in more ways than one, Vellani is just like the rest of us. Hopefully, this

The Young Avengers Are Being Assembled

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

After that massive tease in The Marvels, fans are hoping to see these fledgling Young Avengers start coming together. ScreenRant asked Vellani about the team she's recruiting. She wants to see the Young Avengers together as much as anyone. That's her huge hope for the future of her character. (Well, that and trying to be in there with the X-Men when they make their full debut.) The future seems poised for that team-up.

"I just want to see them interact. I think they've left so many of the younger character stories open-ended, and to see fans start shipping people together, it would be something like, I want to see Kamala interact with America," Vellani told them. "I want to see Kamala interact with Patriot, I don't know. Just all these random people. And so yeah, I think there's so many different avenues you could take with this."

The Marvels Is Now Streaming On Disney+

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

In The Marvels, which now streaming on Disney+, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

When do you think we'll see Ms. Marvel again? Let us know down in the comments!