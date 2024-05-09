New Lord of the Rings Movie Gets 2026 Release Date

2026 is when The Lord of the Rings fans will get to see a new movie set in the universe. The popular franchise already has a bevy of feature films, but that isn't stopping Warner Bros. Discovery from pumping out even more content. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav already confirmed that the studio is hard at work on a new set of films based on The Lord of the Rings, and during an earnings call this morning, he revealed the first of those Lord of the Rings films will be released in 2026. The project is already in the early stages of script development.

"We're going to have a real focus on franchises," Zaslav said during an earnings call late last year. "We haven't had a Superman movie in 13 years. We haven't done a Harry Potter movie in 15 years. The DC movies and Harry Potter movie provided a lot of the profits of Warner Brothers Motion Pictures over the last 25 years. So focus on the franchise. One of the big advantages that we have, House of the Dragon is an example of that. Game of Thrones, taking advantage of Sex in the City, Lord of the Rings, we still have the right to do Lord of the Rings movies. What are the movies that have brands that are understood and loved everywhere in the world."

This is a developing story.....