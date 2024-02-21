Morbius Disney+ Streaming Date Revealed

An entirely new audience will soon be able to Morb out. Beginning Friday, March 1st, Sony's Morbius will switch from Netflix to Disney+, joining other Sony-owned films on the Disney-owned streamer. Though Morbius isn't part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney+ is allowed to stream films from its Universe of Marvel Characters under a new licensing deal.

Under that same deal, Venom, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Spider-Man: Far From Home have all been added to Disney+. Sony films are set to hit Disney+ after they've been on Netflix for around nine months.

"This landmark multi-year, platform-agnostic agreement guarantees the team at Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution a tremendous amount of flexibility and breadth of programming possibilities to leverage Sony's rich slate of award-winning action and family films across our direct-to-consumer services and linear channels," Disney distribution exec Chuck Saftler said in 2021. "This is a win for fans, who will benefit from the ability to access the very best content from two of Hollywood's most prolific studios across a multitude of viewing platforms and experiences."

Will there ever be a Morbius sequel?

Given the rough performance by Morbius both critically and commercially, it's unlikely Sony will produce a direct Morbius sequel. Despite that, director Daniel Espinosa has said he's brushed off any criticism that's come with the movie.

"The point I'm making is that it's a strange thing to make something that is so public," the director continued. "Look, I have a lot of self-hatred so I have a lot of criticism of my own work. I'm always trying to focus on being better. But I am also proud of what I do. There are parts in all of my movies that I'm really proud of.""When I did my first feature it was a small movie called 'Babylon Disease,'" Espinosa said. "I remember one day going home on the subway and I had a few drinks so I was a bit drunk. Someone nudged me on the train and said, 'I have to tell you what's wrong with the second scene in your feature,' and I was like, 'Well, okay.'"

Morbius is now streaming on Netflix until its switch to Disney+ on March 1st.