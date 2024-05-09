Andy Serkis Directing New Lord of the Rings Movie Starring Gollum

Andy Serkis is returning to Middle-earth to direct the newest Lord of the Rings movie. The prolific filmmaker is widely known for his motion-capture work in bringing Gollum to life in the original The Lord of the Rings film trilogy, and is also an accomplished director in his own right. With Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav confirming the studio is developing a new slate of Lord of the Rings movies, we now have confirmation on what the first film will be titled and when it's coming out. During this morning's WB earnings call, Zaslav revealed the new film, titled Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, will be helmed by Andy Serkis and will premiere in theaters in 2026.

"We're going to have a real focus on franchises," Zaslav said during an earnings call late last year. "We haven't had a Superman movie in 13 years. We haven't done a Harry Potter movie in 15 years. The DC movies and Harry Potter movie provided a lot of the profits of Warner Brothers Motion Pictures over the last 25 years. So focus on the franchise. One of the big advantages that we have, House of the Dragon is an example of that. Game of Thrones, taking advantage of Sex in the City, Lord of the Rings, we still have the right to do Lord of the Rings movies. What are the movies that have brands that are understood and loved everywhere in the world."

This is a developing story.....