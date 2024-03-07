Live-Action Bambi Reportedly Loses Director

Disney's live-action Bambi adaptation has reportedly lost its director. On Wednesday, The Wrap reported that Sarah Polley is no longer directing the new version of the film. The report comes in the wake of Walt Disney Motion Picture Studios president Sean Bailey stepping down from the company which was announced late last month.

Per the report, Bailey had been key Disney's efforts to make live-action adaptations of various classics. However, Bailey's departure calls into question the status of some of the live-action projects that had been in the pipeline, including Bambi. It had previously been reported last June that Polley was in talks to direct Bambi while the film itself was first announced to be in development in early 2020.

What Would the Live-Action Bambi Be About?

Bambi is described as a coming-of-age story of Bambi, the young deer struck by tragedy who counts amongst her woodland pals the rabbit Thumper and a skunk named Flower. Adapted from Felix Salten's 1923 novel Bambi, a Life in the Woods, Disney's original Bambi was released in 1942 to critical and financial acclaim.

Sean Bailey Departs Disney Motion Picture Studios

Last month, it was reported that Bailey was leaving after 15 years as president of Disney Motion Picture Studios. Fox Searchlight's David Greenbaum will step into the role.

"These 15 years at Disney have been an incredible journey, but the time is right for a new chapter. I'm deeply grateful to my exceptional team and proud of the slate and history we've built together," Bailey said in a statement (via Deadline). "I joined Disney while producing Tron: Legacy, so it seems fitting that I will have the opportunity to work on the latest Tron as I depart. I wish Bob Iger, Alan Bergman, and all my amazing colleagues the very best for a bright future."

Bailey reported to Bergman, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment. Greenbaum will continue reporting to Bergman even though he has a new title: President, Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios.

"Sean has been an incredibly important member of the Studio's creative team for well over a decade," Bergman added in the statement. "He and his team have brought to the screen iconic stories and moments that have delighted fans around the world and will stand the test of time. I know he'll continue to do great things, and I couldn't be happier that he's staying on as a producer of Tron: Ares."

A Live-Action Moana Had Also Been Previously Announced

A live-action Moana remake was announced in 2023 and given a 2025 release date. However, the recent suprise announcement of Moana 2 hitting theaters later this year may end up delaying the live-action film. The live-action Moana will chronicle the adventure of Moana and Maui, as they reluctantly join forces to reverse an ancient curse that has befallen Moana's island. The film will be directed by Hamilton's Thomas Kail, and produced by Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions and Beau Flynn via Flynn Picture Co. Scott Sheldon of Flynn Picture Co. will also executive produce alongside Cravalho.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.