Disney's Moana Live-Action Remake Taps Hamilton Director

Disney is moving forward with yet another live-action adaptation of an animated film, with Moana set to be one of the next remakes to come from the company. Just seven years since the original Moana was released, Disney is working with star and producer Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to bring the story to a live-action format. This week, Moana took a big step forward as Disney found a director to lead project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Thomas Kail has been hired to direct the live-action Moana. Kail is best-known as a theater director, having directed the stage productions of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights and Hamilton. He also directed episodes of FX's Fosse/Verdon miniseries, but Moana will mark his feature directorial debut.

Johnson will be producing the live-action Moana under his Seven Bucks Banner, working with longtime collaborators Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, as well as Flynn Picture's Beau Flynn. Johnson will also be reprising his role as Maui, the demigod of the wind and sea, a role he originated in the animated Moana.

Auli'i Cravalho voiced Moana in the animated film and will serve as an executive producer on the live-action movie. She won't however, be portraying Moana this time around.

"Aloha Mai Kakou," Cravalho wrote on Instagram earlier this month. "As I'm sure you've heard by now, live-action Moana is in the works and you all have been waiting very patiently for updates. So, I've written a few things down. When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career. In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role. I believe it is absolutely vital [that] the cast accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell." She continued, "So, as an executive producer of the film, I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana's courageous spirit, undeniable wit, and emotional strength."

Original Moana writer Jared Bush wrote the screenplay for the new version, alongside Dana Ledoux Miller.