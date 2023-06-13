Bambi's Live-Action Adaptation Has Sarah Polley in Talks to Direct

Disney's live-action take on Bambi is about to get a boost from an Oscar-winning filmmaker. On Tuesday, reports revealed that Women Talking writer-director Sarah Polley is in talks to helm the live-action Bambi. The reports state that this live-action Bambi remains in "very early development." The film was previously announced to be in development in early 2020, with Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Lindsey Beer lined up to write and Depth of Field set to produce. But with the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, no writers or producers are confirmed to the project at this time.

Polley is best known for last year's ensemble drama Women Talking, which won her the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. She has also helmed the award-winning documentary Stories We Tell, as well as the dramas Take This Waltz and Away From Her. Polley also has a prolific filmography as an actor, including Dawn of the Dead, Ramona, and The Adventures of Baron Munchausen.

What would the live-action Bambi be about?

Bambi is described as a coming-of-age story of Bambi, the young deer struck by tragedy who counts amongst her woodland pals the rabbit Thumper and a skunk named Flower. Adapted from Felix Salten's 1923 novel Bambi, a Life in the Woods, Disney's original Bambi was released in 1942 to critical and financial acclaim.

The prospect of Bambi being adapted in live-action has made fans very curious and worried, given how traumatically the titular character's mother passes away in the original animated film.

What Disney remakes are upcoming?

Following the release of the live-action The Little Mermaid earlier this summer, Disney has a number of live-action adaptations on the horizon. These include a 2024 Snow White remake led by Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, a Disney+-exclusive take on Lilo & Stitch, and in-development takes on Hercules, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Sword in the Stone, Robin Hood, and The Aristocats. There's also the much buzzed-about live-action remake of Moana, which will see Dwayne Johnson returning as Maui.

What do you think of Sarah Polley potentially helming the live-action Bambi? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

h/t: Deadline