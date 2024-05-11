The Fantastic Four Filming Start Reportedly Revealed

This week has been a big one for updates on the Marvel Cinematic Universe's The Fantastic Four reboot and it seems like the updates aren't done just yet. On Friday, the filming start for the highly anticipated film may have been revealed, tucked into casting news for The Mandalorian & Grogu as Pedro Pascal stars in both The Mandalorian and The Fantastic Four. According to a new report (via The Hollywood Reporter), The Fantastic Four is expected to begin filming at the end of July.

News that The Fantastic Four may begin filming at the end of July comes just a day after it was announced that the film has also found its Galactus in Harry Potter, The Witch, and Game of Thrones alum Ralph Ineson. The actor has previously appeared in the MCU as an unnamed Ravager in the background of Guardians of the Galaxy. He joins Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / The Thing, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch. Julia Garner has been cast as Shalla-Bal / Silver Surfer, with Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich cast in currently-unknown roles.

What Is The Fantastic Four Movie About?

Plot details have not been revealed for Marvel's The Fantastic Four, though there are a few things that we do know about the film. The film will be directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman, who has previously teased that the way The Fantastic Four script approaches its plot — and the influences of its Marvel Comics source material — appealed to him.

"It's different in so many ways," Shakman explained in a 2023 interview. "I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can't. But I think it's going to be unlike anything you've seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you've seen before."

"We have been nonstop," Shakman said of the pre-production work on the film. "Despite the strikes, yes, we've been working with the effects and with production design and building our world, and that's been incredibly exciting. You know, how do you translate those skills into live action in dynamic ways? Because some things that work beautifully in John Byrne and Jack Kirby are a little tougher when you're filming them. How do you make sure that things are exciting but also grounded in a scientific thing, which is also part of the Fantastic Four that I love? There's some stuff I'm super excited about. I can't say too much, you know?"

The Fantastic Four is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on July 25, 2025.