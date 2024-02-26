Walt Disney Motion Picture Studios President Sean Bailey Steps Down

Disney has another major personnel shakeup on its hands. Monday, the company announced the departure of Sean Bailey, the executive who had been serving as Disney's President of Motion Picture Studios. Bailey is leaving after 15 years in the role, making way for the promotion of Fox Searchlight's David Greenbaum.

"These 15 years at Disney have been an incredible journey, but the time is right for a new chapter. I'm deeply grateful to my exceptional team and proud of the slate and history we've built together," Bailey said in a statement (via Deadline). "I joined Disney while producing Tron: Legacy, so it seems fitting that I will have the opportunity to work on the latest Tron as I depart. I wish Bob Iger, Alan Bergman, and all my amazing colleagues the very best for a bright future."

Bailey reported to Bergman, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment. Greenbaum will continue reporting to Bergman even though he has a new title: President, Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios.

"Sean has been an incredibly important member of the Studio's creative team for well over a decade," Bergman added in the statement. "He and his team have brought to the screen iconic stories and moments that have delighted fans around the world and will stand the test of time. I know he'll continue to do great things, and I couldn't be happier that he's staying on as a producer of Tron: Ares."

According to Deadline, Bailey was one of the leading candidates to replace Scott Stuber as Netflix's head of film, though the trade says that's not the case. Instead, the trade suggests Bailey could be moving onto "entreprenurial adventures" when he finished producing the latest Tron flick.

