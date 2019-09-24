GoFundMe Launched for Star Trek Star Aron Eisenberg’s Memorial

On Sunday, the world learned that Star Trek: Deep Space Nine actor Aron Eisenberg had died. Now an effort is being made to help his wife and family pay for the funeral costs. There is now a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for Eisenberg’s memorial. The team behind the fundraiser writes, “We are shocked to hear about the untimely passing of Aron Eisenberg. He was a kind person with an energetic and positive personality. His quick wit would put a smile on anyone’s face, and fill a room with laughter. The purpose of this GoFundMe is to help give back to Aron’s family by helping to pay for any funeral expenses they incur.

“On average funeral expense costs can range between 7K to 9K USD. For many, loss of income while dealing with a sudden death can leave a spouse financially burdened. Aron’s wife Malissa is a lovely person with a kind heart and we would like to make sure she doesn’t have to worry about finances during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Aron’s wife Malissa, and his two sons Nicholas and Christopher. As well, as the rest of Aron’s family and friends.”

Eisenberg was 50 years old. His wife, Malissa Longo, broke the news of his death on Facebook. “It is with extreme regret and sadness to announce that my love and best friend, Aron Eisenberg, passed away earlier today,” Longo writes. “He was an intelligent, humble, funny, emphatic soul. He sought to live his life with integrity and truth. He was so driven to put the best he had into whatever work was put before him. He lived his life with such vigor and passion. He was like a breath of fresh air, because I knew I would always hear the truth from him. Even if I didn’t want to hear it and even if the truth was inconvenient. He made me (and still makes me) want to be the best human I can possibly be, because he always strove to be the best human he could be. His resilience and willingness to learn was and is an inspiration. We didn’t officially announce that we had eloped on December 28th, 2018. We were hoping to have a big shindig in celebration of our nuptials, but had to wait to save up the money. While, our marriage, on paper, was a short one. Our hearts had been married for far longer. I will be forever thankful for the time we had to love each other. Five years felt like a lifetime, in the best possible ways. There will never be another light like Aron’s. The beauty that he was and the legacy he leaves behind is beyond words. I love him dearly and will miss him eternally. At the moment I’m not sure how to do life without him… He is and always will be My California.”

Eisenberg played Nog in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. He is remembered by his Star Trek colleagues and fans, including those who held a torchlight vigil in his honor in the game Star Trek Online. He is survived by his wife, his mother, and his two sons.