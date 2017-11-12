George Takei Comments Surface Describing Acts Similar To Sexual Assault Allegations

An interview with Star Trek star George Takei and radio host Howard Stern has resurfaced that casts some new light on allegations that Takei sexually assaulted a former model in 1981.

In the interview, Takei describes taking actions similar to those described by Scott Brunton in his account of being assaulted by Takei.

The interview took place after the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke. Stern and Takei were discussing accusations like those made against President Donald Trump involving grabbing another person’s genitals against their will.

“Did you ever grab anyone by the cock against their will?” Stern asks. Takei remains silent and there is some awkward laughter.

“Some people are kind of… umm… skittish,” Takei finally responds. “Oh maybe… um… afraid and you’re trying to persuade.”

“Do we need to call the police?!?” Stern says in response. “What are you saying, George? You’ve never held a job over someone if they didn’t touch your cock?”

Takei explains that the actions he’s describing did not take place in the workplace, but at his home.

“So what do you mean?” Stern asks. “You mean some guy who was hesitating to have sex with you and then you gave him a gentle squeeze on the balls or something?”

“More than a gentle…” Takei says. “But it didn’t involve power over the other.”

In Brunton’s accusations, he says he went home with Takei and had a few drinks. After falling asleep, he woke up to Takei groping his genitals.

“I came to and said, ‘What are you doing?!’ I said, ‘I don’t want to do this.’ He goes, ‘You need to relax. I am just trying to make you comfortable. Get comfortable.’ And I said, ‘No. I don’t want to do this,’” Brunton said.

Takei responded to the allegations on Saturday night, claiming they simply did not happen.

“The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now,” he wrote. “I have wracked my brain to ask if I remember Mr. Brunton, and I cannot say I do.”

