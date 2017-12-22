Everything We Know About Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek

Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs director Quentin Tarantino is teaming with Star Trek and Star Wars: The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams to boldly go into a new direction for the long running franchise.

Appearing on the Nerdist podcast in December 2015 to promote the release of The Hateful Eight, Tarantino remarked he would “be more inclined” to do Star Trek than Star Wars, explaining “You could take some of the great, classic Star Trek episodes and just easily expand them to 90 minutes or more and really do some really amazing, amazing stuff.”

Tarantino singled out Star Trek: The Original Series episode “The City on the Edge of Forever” and Star Trek: The Next Generation episode “Yesterday’s Enterprise” as being two episodes that could potentially be turned into a two-hour movie.

The discussion resurfaced in September.

December revealed Tarantino has crafted a “great idea” for a new Star Trek film, an idea he pitched to Star Trek and Star Trek Into Darkness director J.J. Abrams.

Paramount assembled a writer’s room to turn Tarantino’s pitch into a movie, with Tarantino attached to direct and Abrams attached to produce.

The studio beamed up screenwriters Mark L. Smith (The Revenant), Lindsey Beer (Barbie), Megan Amram (The Good Place) and Drew Pearce (Iron Man 3) for Tarantino’s R-rated take on Star Trek, with Smith being tapped to pen the screenplay.

Tarantino has reportedly been promised by Paramount and Abrams his “daring” idea for the franchise will carry the director’s coveted R-rating.

Smith will script Tarantino’s Trek as the filmmaker gets into production on his next movie at Sony, a 1969-set ensemble piece at least partially involving Charles Manson and the murder of actress Sharon Tate at the hands of Manson’s followers. That film will release in August 2019.

Abrams is developing Star Wars: Episode IX, which he co-writes and directs for a December 2019 release.