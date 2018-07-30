‘Star Trek’: Simon Pegg Thinks Cast May Be Too Old by the Time Quentin Tarantino’s Movie Gets Made

Quentin Tarantino pitched a Star Trek movie that Paramount Pictures is developing, but Star Trek movie star Simon Pegg believes he and his castmates may be too old to play their parts by the time the movie gets made.

Speaking to the Edmonton Journal while on the press tour for Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Pegg tried to clarify that just because Paramount is working on two Star Trek films at once – SJ Clarkson’s Star Trek 4 and Tarantino’s Star Trek – that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be made in quick succession.

“I’ve met with S.J. [Clarkson] and she’s fizzing with ideas and she has the right attitude,” Pegg said. “She’s reverent but she’s not slavish. In terms of the story, I have a vague knowledge but it’s nothing I can talk about… Quentin’s idea is another thing. He came into Bad Robot and pitched it and it’s been put in the bank. I think he had us in mind when he came up with the idea; he likes the new cast. But he’s going to be so busy with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood that I can’t see him doing it for five or six years, by which time we might be too old anyway.”

Pegg has said before that he didn’t expect his Kelvin timeline castmates to keep playing their Star Trek roles for as long as the original series cast did. Perhaps retirement is closer than fans though.

Similarly, Zachary Quinto in a recent interview also sounded like he was looking towards the end of his Starfleet career, though he was thinking of Tarantino’s Star Trek as his potential final outing as Spock.

‘I don’t know,” Quinto said. “I’m really honored to be carrying the mantle of this character, so as long as we’re having fun and the stories feel interesting, I’m open to it. If we make a fourth one and then we do a film with Quentin, that feels like an incredibly complete experience.”

If the current Kelvin Time Star Trek movie cast does retire before the fifth film, it is unclear what that would mean for the future of the Star Trek movie franchise.

The first three Kelvin timeline Star Trek movies – Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Star Trek Beyond – are all available now on home media. Star Trek 4 still does not have a production start or release date.