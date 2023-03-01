Chris Pine Reveals Major Frustration With Star Trek Movies and Plans for Star Trek 4

Chris Pine saw his acting career hit another level when he landed the role of Captain Kirk in J.J. Abrams' late 2000s Star Trek movie reboot. Pine's Kirk led the franchise through Star Trek (2009), Star Trek Into Darkness (2013), and Star Trek Beyond (2016) – but that doesn't mean it was always a pleasurable experience. There have been rumors for years now that Star Trek 4 could be in the works, but nothing has materialized. Now Chris Pine is speaking up about what kind of frustrations he has with Star Trek, and the lack of progress on Star Trek 4.

In the length feature Esquire has done on Chris Pine, the actor opens up about the challenges and ultimate frustrations of joining Star Trek at a time when franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe or The Fast Saga would change the landscape of blockbuster Hollywood movies, forever.

"I'm not sure Star Trek was ever built to do that kind of business," Pine said. "I always thought, 'Why aren't we just appealing to this really rabid fan group and making the movie for a good price and going on our merry way, instead of trying to compete with the Marvels of the world?' After the last one came out and didn't do the $1 billion that everybody wanted it to do, and then Anton [Yelchin] passed away, I don't know, it just seemed . . ."

Pine would go on to say that his era of the Star Trek franchise "feels like it's cursed," in terms of timing – while also addressing the "frustrating" lack of information on what's going on with Star Trek 4.

It was announced back in February that Star Trek 4 is moving forward, with J.J. Abrams telling a crowd of investors in February, that: "We are thrilled to say that we are hard at work on a new Star Trek film that will be shooting by the end of the year, that will be featuring our original cast and some new characters that I think are going to be really fun and exciting and help take Star Trek into areas that you've just never seen before. We're thrilled about this film, we have a bunch of other stories that we're talking about that we think will be really exciting so can't wait for you to see what we're cooking up. But until then, live long and prosper."

However, it quickly came out that the actors of the Star Trek movies weren't in the loop on that development. Then the film's planned director, WandaVision's Matt Shakman, dropped out of Star Trek 4, in order to direct Marvel's Fantastic Four movie. With those kinds of setbacks, Paramount was forced to pull Star Trek 4 from its 2023 slate – and if Chris Pine is any indication, there's still no real plane for Star Trek 4 cemented in place:

"I don't know anything," Pine admitted. "In Star Trek land, the actors are usually the last people to find out anything. I know costume designers that have read scripts before the actors... I would say it's frustrating. "It doesn't really foster the greatest sense of partnership, but it's how it's always been. I love the character. I love the people. I love the franchise. But to try to change the system in which things are created—I just can't do it. I don't have the energy."

Take that how you will. At this point, getting the cast together for Star Trek 4 may be more costly than its worth. Meanwhile, Star Trek is doing just fine as a TV Universe franchise on Paramount+.