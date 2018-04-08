‘Star Trek 4’: Simon Pegg Doesn’t Think Quentin Tarantino Will Direct

At least one member of the Star Trek movie franchise family has doubts about Quentin Tarantino directing the next movie.

Simon Pegg was a guest on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast and said he doubts that Tarantino will get behind the camera for Star Trek.

“I don’t think Quentin is going to direct it,” Pegg said. “Because he’s got in his California movie [Once Upon A Time In Hollywood] to do and then I think only doing one more film after that. And I doubt, I don’t think he could get around to directing a Star Trek in two-three years.”

However, just because Tarantino may not direct doesn’t mean Paramount won’t make a film based on the pitch Tarantino made to JJ Abrams, though Pegg says he doesn’t know what that pitch looks like.

“I have a vague memory of him talking about it years and years ago,” Pegg said. “He sort of adopted me and Nick [Frost]. He was so lovely to us and we hung out at his place and watched loads of films and I am sure he mentioned that. I am sure it is an idea that he has hung onto for some time. But, I don’t know and J.J. hasn’t told us.”

Pegg also had some thoughts about the knee-jerk reaction from some fans who assume Tarantino would bring nothing but profanity and violence to Star Trek‘s table.

“I think that is an incredibly reductive way of approaching Tarantino’s work,” Pegg said. “He’s a big fan. As a very smart filmmaker and writer I think he would approach it with the respect it deserves. I don’t think it is going to be all ‘When you absolutely have to stun every motherf**ker in the room’… And doesn’t Kill Bill start with a Klingon proverb?”

Pegg remembers correctly. Kill Bill features a title card with what is referred to as an “Old Klingon Proverb” that says, “Revenge is a dish best served cold.”

Whoever directs the next Star Trek movie, it will not be from a script written by Pegg as the writer of Star Trek Beyond also clarified that he and his writing partner are not involved with writing Star Trek 4.

The first three Kelvin timeline Star Trek movies – Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Star Trek Beyond – are all available now on home media.