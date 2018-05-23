‘Star Trek: Bridge Crew – The Next Generation’ Trailer Released

Ubisoft is finally letting Star Trek fans take their Star Trek: Bridge Crew adventures into the 24th Century of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Ubisoft today release Star Trek: Bridge Crew – The Next Generation, the new expansion for Star Trek: Bridge Crew, onto PlayStation VR and PlayStation 4. The expansion is now available to play with or without VR at the price of $14.99. You can check out the launch trailer above.

The expansion will also come to PC on July 21st for VR players with HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Windows Mixed Reality support, and will also feature non-VR playability. Star Trek: Bridge Crew – The Next Generation will be playable cross-platform across all devices.

Developed by Ubisoft’s Red Storm Entertainment, the Star Trek: Bridge Crew – The Next Generation expansion allows players to further explore the Star Trek universe onboard the Galaxy Class starship USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D from Star Trek: The Next Generation. The expansion also invites players to test their combat skills against the cunning Romulan Star Empire and the relentless Borg Collective.

Onboard the Enterprise-D, Star Trek: Bridge Crew – The Next Generation adds a new command role, Operations. Operations officers are tasked with strategizing how to assign NPC crews throughout the ship. By allocating these crews, Operations officers can modify the ships’ capabilities, activating features like Shield Modulation, Precision Targeting and the ability to detect cloaked ships.

Star Trek: Bridge Crew – The Next Generation expansion also introduces two new modes to the existing Star Trek: Bridge Crew Ongoing Voyages mode: Patrol and Resistance. In Patrol mode, players can openly explore space and experience unpredictable battles and objectives in an endless adventure. In Resistance mode, even battle-hardened crews will be tested in trying to complete a series of challenging objectives in preparation for a final showdown against the Borg fleet.

“Star Trek: Bridge Crew immerses fans into the Star Trek universe as they assume the role of a Starfleet officer and complete missions that will determine the fate of their ship and crew. Playable cooperatively online with a crew, or solo as Captain, Star Trek: Bridge Crew puts players and their friends directly onto the bridge of a new starship, the USS Aegis, or the USS Enterprise NCC-1701, recreated from Star Trek: The Original Series.”

Star Trek: Bridge Crew is available now on PlayStation 4 and PC.