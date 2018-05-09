‘Star Trek: Bridge Crew The Next Generation’ Announced

Prepare to take Star Trek: Bridge Crew into its next generation.

Ubisoft today announced Star Trek: Bridge Crew The Next Generation, a new expansion for Star Trek: Bridge Crew.

The expansion allows players to take control of the Galaxy Class starship USS Enterprise NCC-1701D from Star Trek: The Next Generation. Players will be able to test their skills in ship-to-ship combat against the stealth-capable Romulan fleet and the always intimidating Borg in Ongoing Voyages mode.

The Next Generation expansion also enhances the Ongoing Missions mode with two new mission types, Patrol and Resistance. Patrol mode allows players to roam freely in space aboard the USS Aegis, USS Enterprise NCC-1701 or the Enterprise-D while dealing with random encounters and objectives. In Resistance mode, players will be tasked with evading a pursuing Borg Cube and completing a series of objectives before battling the Borg in a final epic confrontation.

The Enterprise-D also adds a new command role, Operations, which focuses on Crew Management. Operations assign NPC teams to each location on the ship, choosing carefully as each position is crucial to the success of various missions and to the crew’s safety.

Star Trek: Bridge Crew The Next Generation will be available for PlayStation VR and PlayStation 4, playable with and without VR, on May 22nd for $14.99. It will be available on PC on July 21st for VR players on HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and Windows Mixed Reality, as well as with support for non-VR players. The expansion will be playable cross-platform for all devices.

“Developed by Red Storm Entertainment, a Ubisoft studio, under license by CBS Consumer Products, Star Trek: Bridge Crew immerses fans into the Star Trek universe as they assume the role of a Starfleet officer and complete missions that will determine the fate of their ship and crew. Playable cooperatively online with a crew, or solo as Captain, Star Trek: Bridge Crew puts players and their friends directly onto the bridge of a new starship, the USS Aegis, or the USS Enterprise NCC-1701, recreated from Star Trek: The Original Series.”

Star Trek: Bridge Crew is available now on PC and PlayStation 4.