Star Trek Chrono-Trek Announced

Prepare to travel through Star Trek history in Star Trek Chrono-Trek, a new game announced by Looney Labs. The game is an updated and reskinned version of Chrononauts that features characters and other elements from the universe of Star Trek. Star Trek Chrono-Trek carries an MSRP of $25.00 and is now available for pre-order. The game will release on August 1st.

Chrononauts is an award-winning card game about time travel. To win, players change history at key points called Linchpins, so that history transforms into the Alternate Reality their chosen character hails from. Players can also win by collecting specific sets of Artifacts. In Chrononauts, those artifacts include a live dinosaur, the Mona Lisa, and an unpublished Shakespearean play. In Chrono-Trek, we assume the artifacts will be more Star Trek-specific. Players need to be cautious. Creating too many paradoxes could destroy the universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Looney Labs previously applied the Star Trek license to another of their popular cards games, Fluxx. Star Trek: The Original Series and Star Trek: The Next Generation, and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine each received their own versions of Fluxx. The games feature the most popular characters from each respective series, including Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek: The Original Series Fluxx and Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation Fluxx.

“I’ve been watching Star Trek since 1972, when I was 9 years old, tuning into the animated series on Saturday morning,” Andrew Looney, CCO of Looney Labs and designer of Fluxx, said in a press release when the game were announced. “I’ve watched every series since, so it’s safe to say I’m a pretty big Star Trek fan. I’m VERY excited about working with the license!”

Created in 1996, Fluxx is a card game in which the rules are constantly changing. It begins with players drawing one card and playing one card. Each card played changes the rules of the game, including how many cards to draw, how many cards to play, and even how the game ends and who wins. The game has sold over 3 million copies and has spun off several new versions, both licensed and unlicensed, including Chemistry Fluxx, Holiday Fluxx, Zombie Fluxx, and Batman Fluxx.

Looney Labs was founded in 1996 by Kristin and Andrew Looney, the husband and wife aerospace engineers who met while working at NASA. They gave up those careers to pursue their hobby business full time when they sensed Fluxx could be a hit.

Are you excited about Star Trek: Chrono-Trek? Let us know in the comments.