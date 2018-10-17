‘Star Trek vs. Transformers,’ ‘The Q Conflict’ Crossover, Early Picard, and More in January

Star Trek vs. Transformers concludes, the casts of four Star Trek series crossover, and a flashback to Picard’s early days all coming from IDW Publishing in January 2019.

IDW Publishing has released its full solicitations for the month of January 2019, including several new Star Trek comic books.

Keep reading to see details on Star Trek: IDW 20/20, Star Trek vs. Transformers #5, and Star Trek: The Q Conflict #1, plus the hardcover collection Star Trek: The Next Generation – The Missions Continue.

Star Trek: IDW 20/20 —GEM OF THE MONTH

Peter David (w) • J.K. Woodward (a & c)

IDW 20/20 kicks off IDW’s year-long 20th anniversary celebration! An all-new weekly event giving a glimpse of your favorite characters 20 years into the future—or past! What made them into the heroes you love… and what twists does the future hold…?

Twenty years before he took command of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D, Jean-Luc Picard sat in the captain’s chair of the U.S.S. Stargazer. Picard served with distinction aboard the Stargazer for many years on his way to becoming the most respected captain in Starfleet. But in this early mission, Picard showed that even he is merely a man.

FC • 36 pages • $4.99

Featuring an adventure early in Captain Picard’s career!

Reuniting Fallen Angel dream team and Star Trek fan favorites, Peter David and J.K. Woodward!

Celebrate 20 years of IDW with new stories about your favorite characters!

Star Trek vs. Transformers #5—Cover A: Philip Murphy

John Barber & Mike Johnson (w) • Philip Murphy (a & c)

The stunning conclusion! As the Klingon-Decepticon alliance prepares to wipe out their enemies once and for all, Kirk and the Autobots make one last desperate bid to merge Cybertronian technology with Starfleet ingenuity. It’s a final conflict you won’t want to miss!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Star Trek vs. Transformers #5—Cover B: Josh Burcham

John Barber & Mike Johnson (w) • Philip Murphy (a) • Josh Burcham (c)

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

• The Transformers ’80s cartoon series meets Star Trek: The Animated Series in a no-holds-barred Saturday morning mash-up for the ages!

• Demand was so high, we’re doing another issue!

Star Trek: The Next Generation—The Missions Continue

Brannon Braga, Scott Tipton, Zander Cannon, and more (w) • David Messina, Gordon Purcell, and more (a) • Joe Corroney (c)

Follow the intergalactic adventures of Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D as they explore new worlds. Collects The Space Between, Intelligence Gathering, Last Generation, Ghosts, and Hive.

HC • FC • $59.99 • 568 pages • 7″ x 11″ • ISBN: 978-1-68405-421-3

Advance solicited for March release!

Collects five complete graphic novels into one oversized hardcover edition.

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Mirror Broken • FC • $17.99 • ISBN: 978-1-68405-145-8

Star Trek: The Q Conflict #1 (of 6)—Cover A: David Messina—SPOTLIGHT

Scott Tipton & David Tipton (w) • David Messina (a & c)

When a dispute between godlike beings threatens the galaxy, it will take all of Starfleet’s best captains to stop them. Join James T. Kirk, Jean-Luc Picard, Kathryn Janeway, and Benjamin Sisko as they go head-to-head in a competition that will determine the fate of the Earth and beyond. Will they be able to emerge victorious, or will they be torn apart by The Q Conflict? A soon-to-be-classic six-part miniseries begins here!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Star Trek: The Q Conflict #1 (of 6)—Cover B: David Messina—SPOTLIGHT

Scott Tipton & David Tipton (w) • David Messina (a & c)

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

