‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’s Sword of Kahless Forged by ‘Man at Arms’

There are few weapons from Star Trek as legendary as the Sword of Kahless. While Klingons like Worf and Kor might go questing for the legendary artifact, the team at Man at Arms: Reforged created one for themselves.

Inspired by the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine episode “The Sword of Kahless,” the Man at Arms team set about recreating the legendary bat’leth that, according to Klingon legend, was the first of its kind and forged by Kahless himself from a lock of his own hair within lava.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look in the video above.

In “The Sword of Kahless,” Kor (John Colicos), the same Klingon who faced off with Captain Kirk in the Star Trek: The Original Series episode “Errand of Mercy,” goes to Deep Space Nine to recruit Lt. Cmdr. Worf (Michael Dorn) and Lt. Cmdr. Jadzia Dax (Terry Farrell) to aid him in his quest for the Sword of Kahless. After they find the sword, they must try to outrun another Klingon on the same quest but have trouble working together as both Worf and Kor dream of the glory the blade could bring them. Ultimately, Worf and Kor decide that neither of them is worthy of the weapon and jettison it into space. The episode was directed by former Star Trek: The Next Generation star LeVar Burton.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. There’s a documentary planned for release later this year titled What We Left Behind that will feature the cast and creative team that worked on the show looking back on the time they spent, the stories they created, and the legacy of the series.

Part of that legacy can be seen in the current Star Trek series Star Trek: Discovery, at least according to Rene Auberjonois who played Odo on Deep Space Nine.

“What I think is happening now is that since [Deep Space Nine] is on Netflix and streaming, people are watching it and seeing the whole story,” Auberjonois explained. “People love to stream the original episodes and all the other versions, but ours is the one that is almost like a Russian novel.”

What do you think of the Sword of Kahless? Let us know in the comments!