Star Trek: Defiant Goes Beyond the Neutral Zone, Recruits Miles O'Brien for New Romulan-Focused Arc (Exclusive)

The rogue crew of the USS Defiant takes a dangerous detour into the realm of Romulan politics in Star Trek: Defiant's next story arc, "The Stars of Home." The new arc begins in Star Trek: Defiant #17, from writer Christopher Cantwell and artist Angel Unzueta. The story builds on Sela's character-redefining story in Star Trek: Defiant 2024 Annual and her recent return in Star Trek: Defiant's most recent issues. The story casts Sela's father (mentioned in Star Trek: The Next Generation but not seen until Star Trek: Defiant), the Romulan General Revo, as a new problem for the Defiant crew to deal with as Nero's coup and the Romulan star's supernova both loom in the Romulan Star Empire's near future. Here's IDW Publishing's synopsis for Star Trek: Defiant #17:

"Political corruption ensues as Sela and her father, General Revo, leverage the imprisoned Defiant crewmates to kidnap the Romulan praetor and chairman of Tal Shiar Intelligence to advance their sinister plot to take over Romulus…"

(Photo: Star Trek: Defiant #17 Cover A by Angel Unzueta, IDW Publishing)

"This next Defiant arc delves into all things Romulan and finds Worf and his rogue crew in the deep end of some serious scheming that has galactic implications," Cantwell says. "We drop into a serpentine Romulan conspiracy, which ties together the Romulan supernova on the empire's distant horizon with Commander Sela herself, a decades-long favorite Trek character of mine that has been integral to our book since nearly the start."

He continues, "Most excitingly for me is the reveal of a never-before-seen character in Star Trek, one we only got to tease at a distance in our January Annual—Sela's father. In this arc, we dig deeper into who this man is, his position within Romulan Command, how he has molded Sela, and how she might break from him once and for all in her own bid for power… and we also put Spock right in the middle of them."

(Photo: Star Trek: Defiant #17 Cover B by Jake Bartok, IDW Publishing)

IDW's Star Trek Group Editor Heather Antos adds, "Out of the depths of the parasitic hell, our Defiant crew is kidnapped by a Romulan vessel and forced undercover once again, but this time from beyond the Neutral Zone. Christopher Cantwell and Angel Unzueta are raising all the galactic stakes in this arc. If Star Trek is taking things to the Gods, Defiant is bringing the fight to the streets... and it is getting dirty."

Miles O'Brien, the beloved Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine character, is featured on Star Trek: Defiant #17 Cover B, by Jake Bartok. When asked about the cover, Antos teased, "You mean O'Brienheimer? I guess you'll just have to read this arc and find out..."

(Photo: Star Trek: Defiant #17 Retailer Incentive Cover by Declan Shalvey, IDW Publishing)

Star Trek: Defiant #17 goes on sale on July 24th. The final day to pre-order the issue is June 17th. Here's the solicitation information:

Star Trek: Defiant #17

Writer: Christopher Cantwell

Artist: Angel Unzueta

Colorist: Marissa Louise

Letterer: Clayton Cowles

Cover A by Angel Unzueta

Cover B by Jake Bartok

Cover RI by Declan Shalvey

Enter a brand-new arc and the beginning of a new era for the disavowed, mercenary crew of the U.S.S. Defiant!

Political corruption ensues as Sela and her father, General Revo, leverage the imprisoned Defiant crewmates to kidnap the Romulan praetor and chairman of Tal Shiar Intelligence to advance their sinister plot to take over Romulus…