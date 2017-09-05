‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Reveals Ship’s Bridge

Star Trek: Discovery is featured on the cover of this month’s issue of Variety, and the story also reveals our first look at the bridge of the USS Discovery.

While fans have gotten a shot of Captain Lorca sitting in the ship’s captain’s chair, the trailers have so far only shown the bridge of the USS Shenzhou, the ship under the command of Phillipa Georgiou on which lead character Michael Burnham has served as First Officer for seven years.

Check out stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Burnham), Jason Isaacs (Lorca), and Michelle Yeoh (Georgiou) standing on the bridge of the Discovery in the photo included with the tweet below.

Star Trek: Discovery — who’s making it, what it cost, and why it’s on streaming instead of broadcast. https://t.co/EYuq2qXhxF — Daniel Holloway (@gdanielholloway) August 29, 2017

Star Trek: Discovery begins with Burnham still serving on the Shenzhou. An encounter with the Klingon House T’Kuvma sparks a war between Starfleet and the Klingon Empire. The most recent trailer for Star Trek: Discovery shows Lorca inviting Burnham to join him, presumably on the Discovery, to help end the war that she somehow helped start.

Exactly how Burnham sparks the war with the Klingon Empire is still unclear. In the trailer, she seems quite eager to engage the Klingons in battle even though they’ve had limited contact with the Federation at the time Star Trek: Discovery begins. The reason for this is likely because Burnham’s parents died when Klingons attacked the Vulcan Learning Center. That Burnham’s parents died while on Vulcan is part of why Sarek felt he was responsible for raising the child as his own.

Star Trek: Discovery will debut on September 24th.