‘Star Trek Discovery’ Now Available With Reduced Ads Through Amazon

Star Trek fans can now watch the latest Star Trek: Discovery through Amazon Prime Video Channels with reduced ads.

CBS already made the CBS All Access streaming service available via the Amazon Prime Video Channels service. Previously, only the full ads version was available. Now the reduced ads version is also an option.

Subscribing through Amazon Prime Video Channels carries the same price as subscribing through CBS All Access, $5.99 or $9.99 per month, but attaching the service to Amazon means once less distinct app to manage.

During a quarterly earnings report, CBS CEO Les Moonves said that the partnership with Amazon has already shown results by upping the number of CBS All Access subscribers considerably.

“Amazon has been absolutely amazing in terms of growing our subs,” Moonves said. “They’ve been at the top of the list, and we like what they’re doing. And we would say we get more with them than any of our other partners, although some of the other ones are more recently in the ballgame.”

CBS has also made Showtime available through Amazon Prime Video Channels. CBS is so confident in the increased visibility gained from the platform that it has upped its combined subscriber goal from 8 million in 2020 to 16 million by 2022.

CBS All Access offers live and local programming, a significant library of past CBS programming including every episode of every Star Trek television series ever created, and original programming like Star Trek: Discovery. The CBS All Access app is also available on Amazon’s Fire TV, through Apple TV, on game consoles, and elsewhere.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two will recast several classic Star Trek characters. Marvel’s Inhumans star Anson Mount plays Captain Christopher Pike. Pike commanded the USS Enterprise before James Kirk.

Rebecca Romijn plays Pike’s first office, known so far only as “Number One.”

Ethan Peck will become the third actor to play Spock, following in the footsteps of Leonard Nimoy and Zachary Quinto. Spock is Pike’s science officer and the foster brother of Discovery‘s lead character Michel Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green).

Will you be watching Star Trek: Discovery through Amazon Prime Video Channels? Let us know what you think in the comments!

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere in early 2019.

