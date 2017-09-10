Star Trek: Discovery Is Headed For Comic-Con

Set course for San Diego. Star Trek: Discovery is officially headed to Comic-Con for the show’s first convention panel.

The stars and creative team behind Star Trek: Discovery will participate in a panel in Ballroom 20 on Saturday, July 22 at 2:30 PT at Comic-Con International: San Diego.

Videos by ComicBook.com

#StarTrekDiscovery is coming to @Comic_Con​! Join cast and creatives on Saturday, July 22, 2:30PM PT in Ballroom 20. #SDCC2017 pic.twitter.com/NlHT3cAG1I — Star Trek: Discovery (@startrekcbs) June 29, 2017

Star Trek: Discovery was originally slated for a January 2017 premiere but a production delay pushed the release window back first to May and then even further. While fans have been waiting impatiently for the first Star Trek television series in over a decade, executive producer Alex Kurtzman has assured fans that the final product will be worth the wait.

CBS wants Star Trek: Discovery to be a prestige series on par with the likes of Game of Thrones, something that can really sell the CBS All Access streaming service. To that effect, CBS has added all of the past Star Trek television series to the CBS All Access streaming service, as well as a handful of the Star Trek feature films.

Star Trek: Discovery was created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman. Fuller was originally intended to be Discovery’s showrunner but was forced step down due to commitments to Starz’ adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s American Gods. Gretchen J. Berg and Aaron Harberts have taken over as showrunners.

Star Trek: Discovery takes place roughly a decade prior to the five-year mission of Star Trek: The Original Series. In breaking with franchise tradition, the show’s main protagonist will not be a captain. Instead, it will be First Officer Michael Burnham, played by The Walking Dead alum Sonequa Martin-Green.

Star Trek: Discovery follows the adventures of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new lifeforms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. The series will feature a new ship, new characters, and new missions while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.

Star Trek: Discovery‘s cast also includes Jason Isaacs as the starship Discovery’s Captain Lorca, Rainn Wilson as Star Trek: The Original Series character Harry Mudd, James Frain as Sarek, Spock’s father, and Michelle Yeoh as Captain Georgiou, the captain of another Starfleet ship, the Shenzhou, which will be important to the plot of Star Trek: Discovery. Doug Jones and Anthony Rapp both play science officers. Mary Wiseman will play a final year Starfleet Academy cadet.

Star Trek: Discovery premieres Sept. 24, 2017.

More Star Trek New: Star Trek: Discovery To Abandon One Of Gene Roddenberry’s Golden Rules / Star Trek: Discovery Star Addresses Critics Of The Show’s Diversity / Star Trek: The Next Generation Actor Shares Throwback Photo With William Shatner / Star Trek Comics Coming In Septemeber 2017